Puccini’s harrowing tale of love and poverty, La Boheme, continues at Longborough Festival Opera this week until 6th August, writes Gill Sutherland.

The boho folk inhabiting the play are wonderfully conjured by a talented cast. Most of the scenes happen in an impoverished writer Rodolfo’s freezing garret. But despite the lack of grub and only occasional boozy drink, Rodolfo and his arty mates enjoy a bit of blokey banter and japes….That is until a couple of ladies come along and ruin it all by distracting them from their bromance.

La Boheme. Photo: Matthew Williams-Ellis

The more comic scenes add some satisfying light and shade. For crowd scenes, a cast of local children and emerging artists cram the stage, making a lovely tableau. Under the steady hand of director Sarah Fahie and conductor Alice Farnham, the whole thing is wonderful spectacle and a roller coaster of emotions courtesy of the superb orchestra and singers.

Like so many opera romantic heroes, Rodolfo becomes more miserable and unreasonable the deeper he falls in love with Mimi, who stumbles into his rooms looking to light her candle (yes, that’s probably a euphemism). Alas she is dying of tuberculosis.

La Boheme. Photo: Matthew Williams-Ellis

All is not lost though, the abject misery and toxic love makes for some top Puccini tunes - and listening to tenor Jung Soo Yun is Herald Arts’ most sublime experience of the year so far. Mimi, played by Elin Pritchard, is none too shabby either, beautifully forlorn, her agony, delivered via her soulful and impressive vocals, is penetrating, a blow to the heart of all those listening… and a special shout-out goes to soprano Sofia Kirwan-Baez in the role of caring but spirited friend Museta - the emerging artist has a divine voice is definitely one to watch.

La Boheme. Photo: Matthew Williams-Ellis

Of course one of the pleasures of Longborough is the long interval break which sees diners partake of lavish feasts and picnics in the beautiful surroundings. I heard one lady say in the toilet queue ‘Do we come for the opera or the picnic?’ ‘Both,’ replied her friend wisely.

La Boheme is on until 6th August. Shows are sold out but returns may be available call 01451 830292 or email boxoffice@lfo.org.uk.