Motorcyclist treated by ambulance crews following collision with car in Stratford

A MOTORCYCLIST was given trauma care after a collision with a car in Stratford on Sunday night. The rider received advanced trauma care by ambulance staff after the incident.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Shipston Road, Alderminster at 7.11pm on Sunday 30th March to reports of an RTC. A local Community First Responder (CFR), an ambulance, a paramedic officer and a critical care car from The Air Ambulance Service (TAAS) responded to the scene.

Ambulances were sent to the property this morning, but a woman was confirmed dead at the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived to find a motorcyclist, a man, in a serious condition following a collision with a car. The team of ambulance staff worked together to administer trauma care to the man to stabilise his condition before he was conveyed on blue lights to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further emergency care.”