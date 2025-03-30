IF you were out and about on the roads around south Warwickshire and the Cotswolds on Sunday, you might have felt as though you’d been taken back in time. This is because a convoy

of around 35 vintage buses and other vehicles made its way to Stratford.

The vehicles started off at Bourton-on-the-Water and went through several spots including Chipping Norton, Bloxham and Moreton-in-Marsh, making their way through the countryside before

arriving in Stratford. The vehicles parked at the coach park behind Stratford Leisure Centre.

Rhi Eastwood, who owns Cotswolds Vintage Bus Hire with her husband James, a company that has a number of vintage buses available for hire, were involved in organising the meet.

The 4th annual Bourton-on-the-Water to Stratford Cotwold vintage road run organised by James Eastwood and his wife Rhi on Sunday saw buses of yesteryear conclude their journey at the leisure centre in the town. Photo: Iain Duck

Rhi told the Herald: “This is our fourth year doing it, and we always finish in Stratford. That’s the place to be at the end of the day. It really is just to kick start the year and give everybody’s vehicles a good run, make sure there’s no

issues or anything, and have a bit of fun.

“We’ve had people from all over the country come down, people from right up north in Yorkshire to people from the south coast. We all just come together to meet up and give the vehicles a good run out.

“There were also some vintage cars and trucks too, they joined us along the way. Some of them broke off before we got to Stratford, but we had old lorries there with us. There was also an old vintage fire engine.”