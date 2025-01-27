Stratford to hold meeting to discuss Warwickshire devolution impact

DEVOLUTION is coming to Warwickshire and you can get involved in a meeting to discuss its potential impact on the Stratford district.

Warwickshire County Council has applied to the government to be in the first tranche of local authorities to undergo a reorganisation. This could result in the scrapping of the county council and district and borough councils, and the creation of a new local authority responsible for services across Warwickshire.

While the Conservative-controlled county council is keen on being in the frontline, which could also see this year’s elections postponed, most of the district and borough councils are unhappy at the speed of the approach and the lack of debate around devolution and the future structure of local government in the county.

The meeting will be at Elizabeth House on 10th February.

Among the concerned authorities is Stratford District Council, which has said an extraordinary full council meeting will be held on Monday, 10th February at 2pm at Elizabeth House to discuss the implications for the council. It will be open to councillors and give members of the public the opportunity to have their say.

Cllr Susan Juned (Lib Dem), leader of SDC, said: “I am keen for all councillors and the public to engage in this discussion and help us move forward in securing the best outcomes for our local communities.

“Whilst we welcome the opportunities that may exist for devolution in our region, we do need to think hard about what the future local government structures should be.

“This meeting will also provide a chance for our residents, local businesses and organisations to share their views with us and to help us form views on the proposals.”

Stratford and Warwick district councils had previously worked on a merger to create a South Warwickshire super council, an idea which some people still favour over having a single council for the entire county. Supporters of that structure say the south and north of the county have very little in common and the county would work better split into two.

However, that planned merger previously fell apart as SDC was worried about its residents taking on Warwick’s debts - it was said to have borrowed around £400m, mainly to fund its housing/development arm, Milverton Homes.

Public attendance at the meeting is on a first come, first served basis and capacity is limited to 56 in the council chamber. However the meeting will be live streamed on the council’s YouTube channel - Stratford DC - YouTube

Anyone wishing to speak at the meeting must register by 12pm on 5th February by emailing committeemanagers@stratford-dc.gov.uk.