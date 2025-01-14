Stratford school’s Lego display will be raising money for charity this weekend

HARRY Potter, Jedi Knights and Transformers will be on display in Stratford later this month as BricKES returns.

King Edward VI School will be hosting the event on Sunday, 19th January, when students will be displaying their Lego sets to the public to raise money for charity.

This year BricKES, which takes place in the school’s Levi Fox Hall between noon and 3pm, will be raising money for the Battle Back Centre at Lilleshall and the Royal British Legion.

Lego sets on display will include Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel and Transformers alongside many vehicles and buildings.

KES students Will Heald, 11, Will Nye, 12, Fred Furnivall, 12, and Elwood Lawson, 11, prepare for the BricKES Lego show. Photo: Mark Williamson

There will also be a live build of a 6,500-piece Lego City display which visitors can help with. The completed model will be raffled off to raise money for charity.

Lego traders will also be selling sets and there will be a Lego play area.

Tickets are £3.50 per person or £12 for a family (two adults and up to three children).

Book tickets at https://kes.net/events.aspx?positionId=698