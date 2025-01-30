Stratford school gets permission to bolster playing field security with 1.8m-high fence

KING Edward VI School will get to secure its playing fields with a new 1.8m-high fence after the plans were given permission at a meeting last week.

The green fence will be erected along part of Manor Road, Stratford, and will include a replacement access gate for vehicles. It will replace a temporary fence of the same height.

Residents along the street had objected to the scheme, telling Stratford District Council the fence was too high and would impact on views and the character of the area. The ward councillor for the area, Cllr Ian Fradgley (Lib Dem), had also objected about the design of the fence. The school had already changed the design of the fence to one recommended by the councillor and a council officer, but his objection remained part of Wednesday’s planning committee meeting, something one of the committee members described as “unfortunate”.

KES headmaster Bennet Carr explained to the meeting why a permanent 1.8m-high fence was needed: “Schools are legally required to safeguard their children. The original 1.25m-high picket fence along Manor Road, which you can simply step over, is not fit for purpose.”

A new 1.8m-high fence will be behind the old wooden fence at the sports fields. Photo: Mark Williamson. M20/10/20/7851.

He added: “[There were] almost weekly incursions by individuals and groups intent on criminal and anti-social behaviour. Broken bottles, dog excrement, even syringes were left on rugby and cricket playing surfaces, which obviously presented a significant and unacceptable risk to our children and staff.

“In addition, before we installed the temporary fencing, the listed pavilion was repeatedly vandalised with glass doors and windows being routinely smashed. On one occasion, the pavilion was also subject to an arson attempt by someone who simply stepped over the low fence, filled a wheelie bin with rubbish, wedged it up against the changing room door and set it alight.”

Mr Carr also referred to the site being used by travellers on four occasions, leaving the school facing a bill for calling in bailiffs, repairs and a clean-up operation.

“Once installed, the 1.8m-high temporary fencing literally put a stop to all of this,” he said.

Mr Carr also explained that a hedge had been planted behind the low fence, and in front of where the new fence will go, but would take time to be sufficiently established.

The headmaster also explained that the original submission for a green mesh fence was changed to one with vertical green bars following concerns by Cllr Fradgley.

The meeting was told that the fence is of the type used by many schools and that no trees would be removed to allow its installation.

The plans had been recommended to be granted planning permission, which is what happened.