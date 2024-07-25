Stratford’s Holy Trinity Primary School pupils get set for the Olympics

PUPILS at Stratford’s Holy Trinity CE Primary School finished off their recent Olympic Week with a spectacular display on their school playing field in which more than 400 children and staff created the iconic Olympic rings.

Children and staff and Holy Trinity CofE School create the Olympic rings, as captured by parent Declan Gallagher using his drone.

As the Paris Olympics about to begin, the school has embraced the Olympic spirit by dedicating the week to various themed activities that engage students in learning and celebrating the global event. Each year group was assigned a continent to study, allowing the children to research and present their continent’s contributions to the modern Olympics. The week culminated in a sharing assembly led by geography lead Rose Cottrell where students showcased their findings.

In addition to the academic exploration, the school held Olympic-themed sports days under the leadership of deputy head James Shuker. Students participated in a variety of sports events, embracing the values of teamwork and perseverance.

Throughout the second half of the term, pupils have also been participating in the Friday Mile, an initiative championed by Year 5 teacher Jamie Hall. Every Friday lunchtime, students ran or walked laps around the school field, collectively covering an impressive distance of 1,019,400 metres — enough to travel to Paris and back from Stratford.

Headteacher Jo Herrero expressed her pride and excitement for the school’s dedication and enthusiasm towards Olympic Week, saying: “Our Olympic Week is a testament to the incredible spirit and determination of our students and staff. By engaging in these activities, our children are not only learning about the world and the importance of the Olympics but also embodying the Olympic values of friendship, respect, and excellence. I am immensely proud of their achievements and the sense of community we have fostered.”