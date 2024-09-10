Stratford’s Conservatives and Lib Dems urge u-turn on proposed winter fuel payment cuts

BOTH Warwickshire’s Conservatives and Liberal Democrats have called on the government to protect the area’s pensioners by retaining the winter fuel payments.

The Conservative leaders across the county have written to Warwickshire’s MPs asking them to take a stand “against the senseless and frankly ridiculous proposal”.

Labour has said the country’s finances are in such a poor state that it needs to find savings; the winter fuel payment plan would save an estimated £1.4 billion this year.

It has proposed to make the payment of up to £300 only available to those claiming pension credit or other means-tested benefits. This is expected to cut the number of people receiving the payment by 10 million to 1.5 million.

Thousands of pensioners in the Stratford district would no longer get a winter fuel payment.

But opponents claim it will leave vulnerable people going cold this winter.

The letter – signed by both Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Warwickshire County Council leader and Cllr Sarah Whalley Hoggins, leader of the Conservative group at Stratford District Council – states that pensioners “just above the threshold will be penalised and those who are eligible, but do not claim pension credit, will go cold this winter thanks to this Labour government policy.”

It adds: “Many retired residents who we have all helped over the years have worked exceptionally hard to save a modest amount for their retirement and now they will be penalised for doing so. We all entered politics and public service because we wanted to get the best for residents and the areas we love, we assume you did the same.

“This is your opportunity to prove that you will put people before politics as promised and vote for the thousands of pensioners that will be impacted by these proposals.”

The letter also claims that 30,200 pensioners in the Stratford district, about 93 per cent of the retirement-age population, would miss out on the payment.

Stratford’s MP Manuela Perteghella (Lib Dem) has already backed a motion calling for protect for pensioners in the constituency – about 22,746 people [the constituency covers a different area to the Stratford district].

She said: “I’ve heard from countless pensioners across our constituency worried about losing this vital support and how they will afford their energy bills this winter.

“Stripping support from many of the poorest pensioners in Stratford-on-Avon constituency just when energy bills are set to rise again is simply wrong. It could force vulnerable elderly people in our community to choose between eating and heating this winter.”

She added: “I recognise that the new government faces difficult choices after the appalling mess left by the Conservatives. But a rethink is urgently needed so that poorer and vulnerable pensioners in our community continue to get the support they so desperately need.”

The vote is due to take place this afternoon (Tuesday).