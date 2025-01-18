Stratford residents oppose school’s plans for playing fields fence

THE residents of Manor Road in Stratford and King Edward VI School are going head-to-head again – this time over a planning application for a security fence.

The school wants to install a 1.8m green fence along the edge of its playing fields to replace a 1.1m-high timber fence – the site has previously been targeted by travellers, the last time in July 2023. A new gate would also be installed.

However, the plans have not pleased some residents along Manor Road, residents who spent years fighting the grammar school’s plans to build homes on part of its land to help fund improvements to the sports facilities.

One resident wrote to Stratford District Council, which is considering the planning application for the fence next Wednesday (22nd January): “The open aspect of the south side of Manor Road has existed for many years giving the residents, visitors and passers by glorious views of the open field and its trees. The current proposal, by KES, including a dour 1.8m fence, will be taking this away – this must not be allowed to happen.

“If it is proposed to replace the current fence then it must allow for similar views to the existing fence.”

The King Edward VI sports field in Manor Road. Photo: Mark Williamson. M20/10/20/7851.

Other residents feel the height of the new fence is excessive and out of character with the look of Manor Road. They also point out that the current wooden fence has not been well maintained and the relatively new gates have kept out travellers – access has instead been gained through a broken fence.

The residents are backed by SDC ward member Cllr Ian Fradgley (Lib Dem) who wrote: “I support the comments made by the residents of Manor Road on the proposed development and as such continue to oppose the application.”

There was also a letter in support of the application from the school bursar who tried to reassure residents that no trees on the site would be at risk. He also pointed out the cost KES faced any time the grounds were used as a traveller camp.

His letter concludes: “Our priority is to safeguard our students, staff and property and this application seeks permission to use the same means to do so which is already used by the vast majority of schools, including those in Stratford.”

An officer’s report to be considered by SDC planning committee also sides with the planning application and states that the fence is not “untypical” of other school playing fields.

A photo of a previous traveller encampment at KES

The report states: “The proposed fence, albeit taller than the existing timber picket fence, would allow through views and with time vegetation will soften the appearance of the fence. I do not consider it will unacceptably harm the character of the street scene.”

The application has been recommended for approval.

The plans for the homes along Manor Road rumbled on for years before KES won a planning appeal in 2023.