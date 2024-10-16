Stratford man found guilty of murdering 32-year-old in fatal stabbing in Oxford

A STRATFORD man was today (Wednesday) convicted of murder after stabbing a man in Oxford.

Tobias Bruce, 32, died on 28th February of this year, three days after suffering stab wounds to the right side of his neck, cheek and right shoulder. Another man was also injured.

At Oxford Crown Court, following a trial that lasted two-and-a-half weeks, Ryan Byrne, 35, of Hathaway Green Lane, Stratford, and George Stephens, 28, of no fixed abode, were both found guilty of one count each of murder and grievous bodily harm with intent.

The court was told Byrne, Stephens and another man had travelled to Oxford to meet with Tobias, alongside two friends, to sell a Cartier watch and some jewellery.

Ryan Byrne.

The meeting, near College Lane, was cordial at first but following an inspection of the items, Tobias ran off with the jewellery.

He was pursued by Byrne and another man, before being attacked.

Tobias’s friends were chased by Stephens, who stabbed one of them to the side.

Tobias was taken to hospital but died from his injuries - a post-mortem examination confirmed that the cause of his death was multiple sharp force injuries.

On 2nd April, Byrne boarded a ferry to the Netherlands but was refused entry at the border and travelled back to the UK the following day. He was arrested on 4th April and was charged on 8th April.

Stephens was in prison for an unrelated offence when he was arrested on 11th April.

George Stephens.

The pair are due to be sentenced on 24th October.

Det Insp Stuart May, of Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “Firstly, I would like to extend my sympathies to the families of Tobias Bruce and his friend who was injured on 25th February. They have been patient and dignified as this investigation and court process has progressed, and no family should have to go through this pain.

“This was a very challenging and complex investigation and I am grateful to the jury for reaching their verdict on this case.

“We are continuing our investigation to locate Theodore Mullings-Fairweather who remains outstanding in connection with this investigation. We are resolute in our efforts to secure his return for him to face justice.

“Thames Valley Police will not tolerate the carrying of weapons of any type nor associated violence. We will always work with communities and partners to bring offenders to justice and keep society safe.”