Stratford honours the fallen during Remembrance commemorations

LESS than a minute or two from Holy Trinity Church lies another place of peace and tranquillity - the Garden of Remembrance in Stratford.

Once more, the annual Remembrance Sunday service and observation was held in this immaculate walled corner of green grass in Old Town to honour those whose names are listed on the war memorial within the garden.

On Sunday the service of Remembrance was led by Rev Patrick Taylor of Holy Trinity and Rev Dr Paul Edmondson of the Shakespeare Institute and Chaplain to Stratford Town Council.

Roger Bliss, president of Stratford British Legion said: “The number of people who attended on Sunday was absolutely fantastic. There was peace and quiet as the poem For the Fallen was read and during the two minutes’ silence we reflected on the whole meaning of Remembrance. On Armistice Day, pupils from Stratford Primary School laid a wreath in the Garden of Remembrance and I think these memorial events are now resonating with a whole new generation of youngsters who can find out about their families on the internet. Our thanks goes to Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella and the Mayor of Stratford, Councillor Jason Fojtik for their support.”

The Commonwealth was also remembered with a special service held at Stratford Cemetery at 4pm on Monday.

The time chosen coincided with 11am in the Canadian capital city of Ottawa where ceremonies took place across the country.

Councillor Gill Cleeve served as a medic in the Canadian Army. During her mayoral year (2022 to 2023) Cllr Cleeve reintroduced a service in memory of the Canadian and Commonwealth servicemen who lost their lives during the war years.

Councillor Cleeve said: “There are 97 Canadian airmen buried in the cemetery and 177 Commonwealth personnel buried in total. We laid wreaths and said prayers. The last British Empire soldier to be killed at 10.58 before the Armistice took effect at 11am is recognised as Canadian, Private George Lawrence-Price who is buried in Belgium.”