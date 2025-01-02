Stratford district review of the year 2024: September

SEPTEMBER

Trendy postcode

MOVE over Chipping Norton, the new uber-trendy place to live is Shipston and surrounding villages.

According to the Financial Times (FT), the coveted CV36 postcode is a true diamond in the rough.

In an article published last week, the respected newspaper says ultra-premium postcodes OX7 and GL56 are the still the star attraction for style-conscious house hunters.

But those who can’t afford these locations are flocking instead to what the FT describes as “the unfashionable” bit of the Cotswolds which is “unpolished and overlooked”.

Estate agent Savills claims CV36 has become “incredibly sought-after over the past few years”, pushing up prices 40 per cent higher than for Warwickshire as a whole.

The golden circle includes Halford, Whatcote, Ilmington, Tredington, Blackwell, Darlingscott, Shipston, Cherington, Sutton-under-Brailes, Stourton, Todenham, Whichford, Ascott, Great Wolford, and Long Compton.

Scout HQ blow

A PLANNED £1 million state-of-the-art scout HQ in Stratford’s Old Town was refused planning permission.

The scheme for a two-storey building in New Broad Street was submitted to Stratford District Council (SDC) by 1st Stratford Scouts as its current building is no longer fit for purpose.

However, the replacement HQ, which included a modern space for scouting activities with enhanced storage and space for community use, was deemed out of keeping for the area.

SDC said the development “by virtue of its bulk, mass, scale, design and the materials to be used would result in less than substantial harm to the character and setting of the conservation area”.

A spokesperson for 1st Stratford Scouts told the Herald: “We have reviewed the feedback and are looking at design options to overcome the reasons for rejection.

“We have been consulting with the local councillors.”

New school opens

KINETON High students say an amazing multi-million pound rebuild of their school is making learning easier.

Pupils and staff are enjoying beautiful new purpose-built blocks including a new sports centre, triple-height dining hall, learning resources centre, drama studio, music and practice rooms, DT centre and sixth-form suite.

Kineton High School’s new building.

While the old building had just one staircase, the new design has three – each named after words from the school motto – ambition, respect and kindness.

All classrooms have top-of-the range interactive, user-friendly whiteboards to aid learning.Year 11 pupil Pola Pawluc, who’s studying for her GCSEs, said: “It’s easy to learn in this school and I like that I can get to lessons quicker – in the old school it was harder to get around.”

There might be dragons

THERE was victory for Blazing Paddles at this year’s Shakespeare Hospice dragon boat races… but there was just a whisker between the top teams.

The annual event took place on the River Avon in Stratford on Sunday 22nd September with 25 teams taking part.

The rain came down, but the energy levels remained high as the final saw five teams separated by just 1.48 seconds.

However, victory went to Blazing Paddles, a group of friends (and their families) who met at a Body Pump class.

