Stratford district review of the year 2024: July

JULY

History is made in Stratford

THE Liberal Democrats made history when they overturned a 19,000-vote majority to win the Stratford-on-Avon seat at the general election.

The general election count at Stratford Leisure Centre. Photo: Mark Williamson

Manuela Perteghella was the constituency’s new MP – the first woman to hold the position – after gaining 23,450 votes. Chris Clarkson (Con, 16,328 votes), who was the replacement for Nadhim Zahawi, finished second.

After being declared Stratford MP, Manuela said: “Stratford has made history and has chosen a brighter future.

“After more than 100 years of Conservative MPs, you have a Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament and the first woman to represent our constituency.

“A special thank you to my family, to my agent, to my brilliant campaigning team and to all the volunteers and supporters who have worked incredibly hard for the last years and in recent months.

Moving on at coach company

IT was the end of an era, but also the start of a new journey for Johnsons Coaches of Henley as the wheels of fortune turn the family-run firm towards a new future.

Many years have passed since brothers John and Peter Johnson joined forces and both committed 45 years of their lives to the 115-year-old family firm. But now both have decided to step down.

John, who was commercial director at Johnsons, told the Herald he and his brother Peter – operations director – pursued the idea of a fourth generation of the Johnson family taking the company forward over the next few decades but it wasn’t to be.

“We tried to get a fourth generation involved but sadly it didn’t work out that way. The management team now have years of experience so we’ve transferred our skills over to them and as always we will look after our customers,” John said.

John and Peter have sold their business to the Coach Travel Group.

Going to the Paris Olympics

STRATFORD rower Esme Booth’s Olympic dream came true after she was selected as part of the 42-strong squad to represent Team GB.

The 25-year-old was chosen to race in the women’s four when she made her Games debut in Paris later in the summer.

Stratford Boat Club members formed a guard of honour with their rowing blades as Olympic silver medalist Esme Booth was given a heroes welcome on her return to the club on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson

“It’s always been my dream to make it to the Olympic Games,” said Esme. “It feels surreal to have got here and be selected, given the women’s team is amazing across the board. It is an incredible thing to be a part of.”

She won silver.