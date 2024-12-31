Stratford district review of the year 2024: January

JANUARY

Floods from above

THESE images of Stratford during the flooding were taken by Chris Threlfall of Looking Down Drone Services. They show how far the River Avon flooded across the Rec as well as in the fields south-west of Seven Meadows Road.

Holy Trinity Church looking towards the Rec. Photo: Looking Down Drone Services

A few of the photographs show Avon Bowling Club, on the Rec, surrounded by water and the submerged benches opposite the Royal Shakespeare Theatre. The River Avon level in Stratford was recorded at 1.44m, down from a peak of around 2.3m and far lower than the 1998 floods when it reached 2.71m.

Rare wine glass

A WINE glass, which remained miraculously unbroken for 314 years, sold for an eye-watering amount during a record month for a Cotswold auctioneer.

Adrian Rathbone, associate director of auction house Kinghams, based in Moreton-in-Marsh, said: “We ended a good year on a high in December with record prices achieved across the board in our fine and decorative arts auction.

“One of the highest single prices realised was for an unassuming wine glass. Dating from the Queen Anne period, circa 1710, the heavy baluster wine glass boasted a conical bowl with a single air drop to the lower stem. Measuring just 18cm high, the glass had been consigned by a client having a sort-out of unwanted possessions.

“Our glass specialist identified as rare, and it received much pre-sale interest from collectors and connoisseurs of wine-related antiques and glass enthusiasts. Estimated at £500-800, strength in the market saw it soar to an eye-watering £9,750.”

Family of gritters

SLIPPERY ice and freezing cold temperatures mean nothing to the Fossett family.

When the driving conditions look like they’re getting treacherous, Daisy and her mum, Rebecca, and dad, Joseph, show true grit in freezing temperatures to keep others safe as the Fossetts are all gritter lorry drivers.

Daisy, 25, and Rebecca, 58, are possibly unique as it’s unlikely other counties will be able to boast a mother and daughter gritting combo.

In the daytime, the family run their business, Joseph’s Amazing Camels based in Idlicote, but come the winter when the temperatures drop, all three of them will be working shifts from 9pm to 3am and beyond if a big chill kicks in.

They’ve been hitting the road in the gritter lorries since 2020.