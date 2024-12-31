Stratford district review of the year 2024: February

FEBRUARY

Blocked in by Hermione!

HARRY Potter actress Emma Watson enjoyed a short spell of Stratford nightlife ... but her parking skills left a town centre pizza boss hot under the collar after she blocked his car for three hours.

The manager of Red Hot Mamma pizzeria told the Herald he had no idea who Watson was, but added his kids were big fans of Harry Potter books and films.

“I’d finished a 12-hour shift and just wanted to get back home to the kids and family, but my car was blocked in by an Audi. I went up and down the street into pubs and restaurants asking if anyone owned the car but no one knew who it belonged to.”

Watson’s Audi, which had been left at the top end of Sheep Street, blocked the manager’s exit for over three hours so in the end he called the police. They contacted a tow truck firm which turned up to remove the vehicle, but not before the actress dashed out of the Rose and Crown pub to plead with police not to take the car away.

But, like Harry Potter with his invisibility cloak, it vanished and the actress was left with a bill to reclaim her vehicle.

England debut

THERE was a special moment when Warwickshire’s Fin Smith made his England rugby debut in Rome with his proud family watching from the stands.

Fly-half Fin, who started playing rugby with Shipston RFC when he was just four years old, came on as a replacement for George Ford in the 66th minute as England won 27-24 against Italy in the Six Nations.

Alex Coles, Fraser Dingwall, George Furbank, Tommy Freeman, Alex Mitchell and Fin Smith of England inside the dressing room at full-time. Photo: Dan Mullan/RFU

His father, Andrew Smith, a partner at Shakespeare Martineau lawyers in Stratford, said it was an exciting and nervous moment watching his 21-year-old son take to the field – especially as the clock was ticking down and they weren’t sure if Fin’s international debut was going to materialise.

“We’re really proud of Fin’s achievements, but Saturday was extra special,” said Andrew, who happily admits his rugby loyalties usually reside north of the border.

No one at the park & ride

CONGESTION in Stratford could be cut if more people used the Park and Ride – but what’s putting them off the service?

A series of photographs taken over the last week at approximately the same time of day reveal an empty site with little or no activity, despite having 700 parking spaces available.

The barren scene is in complete contrast to last summer when an eight-week special promotion over July and September saw a 70 per cent increase in users of the Park and Ride bus service and car park compared to the same eight-week period in 2022.