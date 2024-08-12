Stratford district businesses have less than two weeks to enter awards

THERE are less than two weeks left to enter the Stratford Herald Business and Tourism Awards 2024.

The awards, which once again includes Stratford District Council as the headline sponsor, features 14 categories, covering a wide range of businesses and attractions, as well as the chance of being named the area’s Business of the Year.

The categories this year are:

- Best Online Business

- Best Family Business

- Team of the Year

- Community Support Award, sponsored by Stratford-upon-Avon School

- Top Attraction, sponsored by Crowne Plaza hotel

- Best Business Innovation, sponsored by Porterbrook

- Employer of the Year, sponsored by Stratford College

- Best New Business

- Charity of the Year, sponsored by Orbit

- Best Customer Experience

- Best Green Business, sponsored by Warwick University

- Best Pub/Bar/Restaurant, sponsored by EFX

- Employee of the Year, sponsored by Stratford District Council

- Business of the Year, sponsored by Shakespeare Martineau

Andy Veale, editor of the Herald, said: “This year we’ve made it really easy for anyone to nominate a business, tourist attraction or charity – simply log on to the website below and follow the instructions. Entries can come from the businesses, customers, trustees or anyone who believes the organisation is worthy of an award.”

Nominations close at 5pm Thursday, 22nd August. To nominate, visit here and click on the link to the awards.