Stratford branch of restaurant chain Cafe Rouge closes

THE Stratford branch of the restaurant chain Cafe Rouge has been closed.

A message on the website states: ‘After many memorable meals, Cafe Rouge Stratford-upon-Avon is now closed.

‘We’re so grateful for your support over the years.’

The family-friendly restaurant chain is operated by The Big Table, which also runs a collection of other chains, such as Bella Italia and Franky and Benny’s.

Cafe Rouge in Sheep Street, Stratford, has closed.

The Stratford branch in Sheep Street survived a raft of closures after the previous owners went into administration in 2020.

The former owner, Casual Dining Group, hired administrators and shut 91 restaurants with 1,909 job losses. The group, which also operated Las Iguana, said it had to enter insolvency due to its “extreme operating environment”.

It was bought in a rescue deal by former TGI Friday owner Epiris, which saw the restaurant group rebranded as The Big Table.

The Big Table has been contacted for further information.