Stratford BID announces Aaron Corsi, 43, will be its new manager

AFTER being given the green light to push ahead with its five-year business plan last week, Stratford BID this week announced who its new manager will be.

Aaron Corsi, 43, will take up the role on 23rd October.

The Warwick resident, who is currently the service manager for place, projects and partnerships at Warwickshire County Council, will take over from Michelle Baker.

He brings with him a background in event management as well as knowledge of Stratford – his role at the council involves supporting the county’s towns and his previous job title was head of the town centres, rural and tourism team.

Aaron, who worked in hospitality and the service industry before joining the council in 2015, said: “I want to use my positive attitude and expertise in running events and working with people across Warwickshire to shine a light on what is already great in the town and help to showcase opportunities our businesses can capitalise on.

Aaron Corsi will be the new manager of Stratford BID.

“I am a person who thrives on positivity, making the most of what we have and sharing the responsibility for making our places better.”

He added: “I would like to extend my arms out for help from the businesses and residents in the town to support me as the new BID manager; I’m a firm believer that no single organisation or business can do it on their own. The BID can help coordinate a positive direction for the town – the BID and its businesses should lead by example in creating a town everyone is proud of all year round.”

Aaron, who was brought up in Meriden, near Coventry, has also worked for a traffic data collection company and, according to the county council website, has supported various charities by taking part in fashion shows.

Rich Jones, BID chair, said: “We are delighted to welcome Aaron into the role and have no doubt that with his energy, experience and positive enthusiasm he will be a great asset to the town.

“Aaron brings with him a wealth of knowledge and has been supporting local towns in Warwickshire over the last nine years. Stratford BID has an exciting future and we look forward to seeing Aaron support our businesses, deliver the initiatives detailed within the new five-year business plan and help to push forward the future development of the town.”