Stratford beauty spot littered with drug debris

DEBRIS from a drink- and drug-fuelled party was left strewn around Welcombe Hills at the weekend – and sparked fears people are putting their lives at risk with the toxic mixture.

A pipe, a canister of butane gas, vapes and empty bottles of strong alcohol were just some of the items dumped in a secluded area situated off Maidenhead Road, Stratford.

Some of the debris left at the Welcombe Hills site.

Residents have told the Herald that it wasn’t a one-off and have reported three to four so-called ‘drug parties’ on Welcombe Hills to the police this year.

The latest is thought to have taken place last Saturday. Empty bottles and drug debris were discovered close to an abandoned tent at the site on Sunday morning.

Some of the debris left at the Welcombe Hills site.

One resident, who asked not to be named, told the Herald: “My reaction is that it’s disgusting that people should have so little respect for an area of natural beauty that is a gift for the public.

“I believe whoever is doing this is young, has more money than sense and probably has a sense of entitlement by the rubbish left behind, which included bottles of vodka, gin, and American whiskey. I think the bill for that lot would easily have been £200 with all the other alcohol involved.

He added that it was likely the gathering was organised by youngsters whose parents don’t know their children are taking drugs on Welcombe Hills.

“They lit fires and had a takeaway, they were smoking weed and there was rubbish left all around, so I cleared it up using rubbish sacks and gloves. It was appalling.

“My biggest fear is that one day there’s going to be a fatal [incident] and instead of finding a discarded tent we’re going to find a dead body if this continues.”

The resident added: “Not for the first time we have come across the evidence of drug and alcohol consumption on an overnight sleep-out with the debris littered across a wide area.

“The area has been cleared as the danger to dogs, wildlife and cattle was high.

“The volume of the evidence of alcohol and drug consumption should concern any parent; we often hear about young people dying in these circumstances.

“We will lodge a call [with the police on 101] and I really do think we need to publicise this unacceptable behaviour so parents can take more ownership of their offspring’s behaviour.”

Jane Price, who lives near Welcombe Hills, was also shocked by the mess left behind that she witnessed on Sunday morning while out walking.

“I am concerned about the nature of the detritus and the possible malign effects on dogs or the farm animals – cows mostly – that use the fields,” she said. “This is a natural area which people use to exercise themselves and walk dogs which we are encouraged to enjoy and be part of nature.”

Stratford district councillor Roger Harding (Lib Dem, Welcombe Ward) has also flagged the incident with the police and said he would raise it again at the next councillor-police liaison meeting.

Warwickshire Police said that concerns were raised in relation to the Welcombe Hills area and anti-social behaviour (ASB) at a meeting with local councillors last month, but no reports had been made to police regarding specific incidents, although they were aware of comments made on Facebook.

“We are unable to target ASB or crime in an area without it being reported to us and properly documented,” said a spokesperson. “ASB can be reported through our online reporting tool (www.warwickshire.police.uk/report) or by calling 101.

The danger to animals of discarded drugs was raised by the Herald in June after a golden retriever fell seriously ill after accidentally eating drugs on a walk on Welcombe Hills.

The owner revealed how her 11-year-old dog collapsed and had to be rushed to Avonvale Vets. Tests found she had ingested cannabis, which is highly toxic to dogs.

“Thankfully she recovered after a few days, but it’s been a horrible experience for her,” the owner said. “People think it’s funny – hilarious that your dog’s stoned, but she’s an old dog and if my husband hadn’t been working from home, it could have been a completely different outcome.

“It’s been a horrible experience, and to add insult to injury we had to pay a £500 vet bill.”







