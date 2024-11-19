South Warwickshire wakes up to covering of snow

AFTER being put on a yellow weather warning, the white stuff arrived in Warwickshire overnight with towns and villages waking up to a covering of snow.

And at 7am this morning (Tuesday), it was still snowing.

The Met Office issued three yellow weather alerts for snow and ice covering the Midlands, northern England, parts of Northern Ireland, north east Wales and sections of Northern Ireland.

National Rail warned the cold climate would impact various routes until at least 2pm on Tuesday.

Charlcote looking beautiful with a sprnkling of snow. Photo: Mark Williamson

West Midlands Railway tweeted this morning that it was experiencing delays and disruption due to the weather. Travellers were advised to check their local rail app or social media to plan their journeys.

Most schools in the area were aiming to remain open, but have urged people to take care when travelling.

School closures are sometimes listed on the county council website.

Stratford-upon-Avon School posted on its website: “Despite the wintery weather, the school is open as usual.”

Warwickshire Police warned that the A442 was closed in both directions on Sun Rising Hill, Tysoe, “due to the snow making the road unsafe”.

Stratford police put out advice to drivers - and the public in general - to stay safe.

Do ya wanna build a snowman? Someone gave it a go. Photo: Mark Williamson

They said: “Jack Frost has decided to leave us a glittering gift this morning, and it's snowing across our beautiful town. While we love a good winter wonderland, we’d like to remind everyone:

“Driving? Treat that accelerator like Shakespeare treated his quill – with care and precision. Roads are slippery, and icy patches are lurking like a mischievous Puck.

“Walking? Take it slow! The Bard’s Birthplace isn’t the place for impromptu pirouettes on icy pavements.

Snowy statues in Stratford. Photo: Mark Williamson

“Snowball fights? Aim responsibly, and remember – not everyone appreciates a snowy ambush!

“The gritters may be out, but Mother Nature is working overtime, so stay safe, stay warm, and let’s all enjoy the frosty magic responsibly.

“Your safety is no tragedy, so please, be cautious out there!”

You can send your snowy photos to news@stratford-herald.com and we’ll add them online.

Stratford Cricket Club. Photo: Mark Williamson

Photo: Mark Williamson