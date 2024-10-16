Silver success for Wellesbourne in annual In Bloom competition

WELLESBOURNE has won silver in the Heart of England in Bloom annual awards for best small town.

The award recognises the hard work of the volunteers at Wellesbourne in Bloom and the support from public donations.

Parish councillor and In Bloom organiser Simon Howes said: “Wellesbourne Beer Festival made as £1,000 donation and we had a funding page that people could donate to and we managed to eventually raise £2,500 for our village flowers. We had five different planters in around the village and made sure they were in prominent positions like the entrances to Wellesbourne and the precinct, so people could see what we had done to make the village stand out.

Back, from the left, volunteers Janet Morse, Cllr Penny-Anne O’Donnell, Mary Olena Jacyshyn and Cllr Simon Howes. Front, Ianthe Hambly and Lorraine McCoy. Photo: Iain Duck

He added: “We had a variety of perennials and show flowers which formed a blaze of red, blue and yellow colours.

“I am proud of the village and we are already looking at what we might do for next year.”

Heart of England in Bloom, with the Royal Horticultural Society, coordinates the regional campaign for Britain’s nationwide gardening competition and invites communities to make positive changes to neighbourhoods and environments by planting plants and flowers.