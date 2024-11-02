Shipston Primary School officially opens SEND facility for pupils

A NEW specialist resource provision for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) was officially opened last Friday at Shipston Primary School and is the first of its kind in the area.

The Dovecote – as it is called – will deliver specialist support for up to eight children with complex communication and interaction needs, including those with autism, over an initial two-year period.

Teacher Katy Lamb and teaching assistant Sarah Turner. Photo: Mark Williamson

Local families were welcomed to the school at the official opening to see the new provision for themselves and meet specialist teaching staff and to explore the setting which has been specifically designed to help children to make progress in a safe and calm environment.

To date such a facility has been lacking on a local scale but this new provision has been championed by the Stour Federation Multi Academy Trust, in collaboration with Warwickshire County Council, to improve educational outcomes and social opportunities for children with SEND.

Places will be managed by the Warwickshire High Needs Panel and are available for children up to Year 4 with an Education Health Care Plan (EHCP), with children being supported to develop self-regulation skills and increased independence.

Headteacher Glyn Roberts said: “It’s the first specialist resource in our area and we are extremely proud to host this provision and the children will thrive because of it. They are in a safe space and they enjoy coming to school and they can still interact with other children at lunch and play times so it is a win-win situation.

“Thanks go to all of our staff for helping to make this happen and I firmly believe that if we put children in the right place, at the right time with the right people they will develop and they can’t wait to get to school.”

The classroom where the children are taught is a former music room that has been converted with brand new furniture and teaching aids. Outside there’s a garden area for children to increase their outdoor learning skills.

“We are helping children reach their own potential and there’s a growing awareness about SEND now,” said Lisa Pang, Trust SENDCo for the Stour Federation.

“After years of campaigning, hard work and collaboration, we are delighted to have officially launched the Dovecote for children in our local south Warwickshire area. We know first-hand how much this high-quality provision is needed, so that children can really thrive within their education setting.

Everything about the provision is guided by SEND and it means children will have individual attention to suit their particular needs with Katy Lamb, class teacher and Sarah Turner, teaching assistant, leading the lessons.

The Dovecote will lead the way for other SEND resources across the district to be developed and without the long wait that Shipston Primary had to endure and which concluded on Friday with the official opening of the new facility.

Christian Hilton, chief executive of the Stour Federation, said: “The Dovecote will help ensure every child feels supported and valued, by receiving specialised resources and care needed to fulfil their potential.

“We are exceptionally proud of the new centre and to be offering this trailblazing provision which is the first of its kind for our south Warwickshire area.

“We hope that it will pave the way for increased high-quality support for all children both within our schools and Trust, and across other local south Warwickshire schools.”

For families wanting more information about the Dovecote and its admission criteria, please contact Shipston Primary School at 01608 661 266 or email admin5206@welearn365.com.



