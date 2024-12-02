See red… Baroness makes a visit to Stratford primary school

THOMAS Jolyffe Primary School pupils held their very own question time when House of Lords deputy speaker Baroness Pitkeathley visited on 22nd November.

During the summer term, Year 5 pupils enjoyed a livestream with the Labour peer, who was invited to visit the Stratford school on a future date.

And that’s exactly what happened when she spent nearly two hours at the school meeting pupils and staff and answering their questions.

House of Lords deputy speaker Baroness Jill Pitkeathley dressed in her favourite colour, red, for her visit to Thomas Jolyffe School, which matched the students’ uniform. Photo: Mark Williamson

Neil Musk, Year 5 class teacher, told the Herald: “The baroness joined in an assembly with Key Stage 1 young children and talked about her role as deputy speaker and took questions.

“Then the baroness did the same with junior Key Stage 2 pupils and was accompanied on her visit by the headteacher, Philippa Liversidge.

“Finally, the baroness went into a classroom with Year 5 and Year 6 pupils and was asked all kinds of questions, such as how do you become a baroness? What is your role in the House of Lords? What is a day in the life of a deputy speaker like? The baroness was happy to talk with all of us and had a great sense of humour. She left the school around midday.”

Thomas Jolyffe is hoping to host more high-profile visitors in the future.