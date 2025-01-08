Sabs unhappy as review into policing of Warwickshire Hunt finds no evidence of wrongdoing

HUNT saboteurs are demanding a public enquiry after dismissing a review into the policing of hunting in the county as ‘wishy-washy’.

West Midlands Saboteurs reacted angrily to the report issued by the Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner and released today (Wednesday).

Also published at the same time was the long-awaited ‘secret protocol’ agreed between the county’s police force and the Warwickshire Hunt, slated by saboteurs as “absolutely shocking” The protocol, dated 9th August 2023, includes a promise that if Warwickshire Police go to a hunt, they must give an hour’s notice.

Another clause, seen by some as the hunt being allowed to mark its own homework, says in the event the hunt breaches the protocol, police will first raise it with someone in the hunt. Only if “that is not considered to be satisfactory”, would it be referred to the Hunt’s regulatory body The British Hound Sport Association (BHSA).

A spokesperson for West Midlands Saboteurs said: “What the police agreed to in that secret protocol is shocking, absolutely shocking.

Stock photo of hunting with hounds. Photo: iStock

“Would the police give burglars one hour’s notice before turning up? And if they caught someone burgling, would they then say, well, we’ll let the Burglars’ Association deal with you?”

Also cited as problematic is a clause in the protocol which promises police will hold monthly meetings with the hunt.

The sabs spokesperson added: “Who else is afforded constant meetings with police at senior level? This proves what we’ve been saying all along and it’s why they feel they can do what they want.”

The background is that Warwickshire Police issued a community protection notice (CPN) to Warwickshire Hunt in December 2022 and the hunt appealed against it.

In August 2023, it was agreed the CPN would be withdrawn and both parties instead created the protocol.

The newly-appointed Chief Constable of Warwickshire Alex Franklin-Smith said he took the decision to publish the protocol because it had become “a significant distraction from the brilliant policing work that takes place across the county, delivered by our officers, staff and volunteers”.

He referred to the civil protocol being described “by some out there as a secret deal, which the report makes quite clear, there was no secret deal”.

And he added: “Public trust and confidence in policing is absolutely essential, and I can’t afford for our officer staff and volunteers to continue to be distracted by this issue, particularly when the report shows we have got nothing to hide.”

The review into policing of hunting-related activities in Warwickshire commissioned by police and crime commissioner Philip Seccombe and led by David Peet, admits a number of failings.

It says the force “underestimated the level of public and media interest in the issue and relied on a reactive rather than proactive communication strategy” and it recommends “a more proactive and transparent approach”.

The review, charged with examining whether Mr Seccombe’s membership of the pro-hunting Countryside Alliance had influenced policy making, found that there was no evidence to suggest this.

It stressed that the issuing of a community protection notice (CPN) “was never about addressing illegal fox hunting but instead focused on anti-social behaviour linked to road use during hunting activities.

“Public safety was always at the heart of the decisions taken by the force,” it said.

Tim Bonner, chief executive of the Countryside Alliance, said: “We are pleased that the review has made it absolutely clear that the police and crime commissioner, Philip Seccombe’s, membership of the Alliance had absolutely no bearing on this case. More importantly it raises significant questions about the use of a community protection notice against the Warwickshire Hunt.

“We continue to believe that they are not relevant to trail hunting and it is clear that Warwickshire Police’s legal advisors were similarly sceptical.”

The review also defended decisions made around legal settlement and confidentiality.

Mr Seccombe said: “The review provides clarity around the legal settlement agreement. The decision to pursue this approach was made under clear instruction from the court to explore settlement options, and Warwickshire Police acted on legal advice in maintaining its confidentiality. This position has been upheld by the Information Commissioner’s Office. Nevertheless, more could have been done to explain that position to the public at the time, which the force acknowledges.

“It has since published clear public guidance on its expectations of all parties involved with trail hunting.”

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Hunt said: “The Warwickshire Hunt is pleased to see that this independent review has reinforced the fact that the CPN was dealt with entirely appropriately by all parties. The review confirms that the Warwickshire Hunt has acted appropriately, and members of the public can be assured that the hunt will continue to work with the police for the benefit of local communities while conducting their lawful hunting activities.

“It is a shame that the false allegations made by the West Midland Hunt Saboteurs (members of whom have previously been prosecuted for falsifying evidence) mean that taxpayer money is being wasted by having to refute their fictitious claims. The hunt welcomes the police’s new operational strategy which aims to improve police responses to hunting-related concerns whilst still balancing other policing priorities in Warwickshire.”