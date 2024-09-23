Runners enjoyed beautiful Cotswolds views during 15 hour race in the countryside
Published: 11:00, 23 September 2024
GLORIOUS sunshine and a colourful cast of runners took part in the Cotswold Way National Trail recently.
Chipping Campden’s famous Market Hall was the place to be as competitors set off with 47 miles of non-stop racing from Chipping Campden to Painswick ahead of them.
Runners face plenty of challenges along the route including lots of hills and stone tracks, but they also enjoyed green paths and high viewing points on one of the most historic and well-known areas of English countryside.