RSC welcomes new chef to Stratford and introduces a cocktail masterclass

A CHEF who started his training in Stratford is back in town as the head man at the Royal Shakespeare Company’s restaurant.

James Eaves studied at South Warwickshire College in Stratford before going onto hold prestigious roles across the UK with De Vere Hotels, Accor Hotels, Best Western Hotels, and Q Hotels, and as executive chef at the University of Warwick.

James with some of the team. Photo: Sara Beaumont Photography

“I’m thrilled to be returning to Stratford and joining the Royal Shakespeare Company,” he said. “Working alongside the talented chefs and the entire catering team, I look forward to elevating our food offerings and creating memorable dining experiences for our guests.”

His arrival coincides with the launch of a new pre-theatre menu in the RSC’s Rooftop Restaurant, which includes ingredients from local suppliers such as Barry the Butcher, Marks Cotswold Bakery and Jude’s Ice Cream.

The menu includes a flaked smoked Atlantic mackerel, potato and scallion salad, roast turkey Warwickshire roulade filled with sage, onion and apricot stuffing, slow cooked Long Compton pork belly, and a chocolate and cherry torte.

The RSC has also announced it has a new Cocktail Masterclass, running weekly on Fridays from 8pm in the Rooftop Cocktail Bar.