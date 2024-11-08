Rover Montego will help raise funds for Poppy Appeal in Bidford

A GREEN Rover Montego Estate will be taking part in Bidford’s Remembrance Sunday and raising money for the Poppy Appeal.

Huw Lewis with his classic Austin Montego pictured by Bidford Ward Memorial. Photo: Mark Williamson

Bidford fire fighter, Huw Lewis, has owned the Montego for 17 years and driven it around the country and raised £6,000 for various charities including Macmillan Cancer, the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal, The Fire Fighters Charity and British Heart Foundation.

He’s also taken part in a Scally Rally and Benidorm or Bust charity car run and attends banger rallies to raise even more money.

“There’s only 50 Montego Estates left in the country,” Huw said. “I don’t have a name for mine but some people call it the shed. Remembrance is a time for the village of Bidford to honour the fallen and those who still serve. It will bring us together as one and we’ll be collecting for the Poppy Appeal with the car on show so people can stop, have a chat and make a donation.”



