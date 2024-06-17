THE one thing that all the political candidates in Stratford agree upon is that action needs to be taken to stop the pollution of our rivers.

An explosion of public outrage greeted the Environment Agency report published in late March that found the amount of raw sewage being pumped into rivers more than doubled in 2023.

Shocking figures revealed that Severn Trent was responsible for sewage being dumped 1,648 times for 16,691 hours into Stratford-on-Avon’s rivers last year.

Newbold-on-Stour residents Michael Khan, Len Grey, Jon Pullen and Stella Khan with councillors Trevor Harvey, left, and Olivia Hatch, second from right, following concerns about sewage and flooding. Photo: Mark Williamson

No wonder water-testers for environmental group SafeAvon found that nitrate and phosphate readings were “through the roof” -making local waterways highly toxic.

Over the past couple of years, the Herald has covered numerous examples of streets flowing with raw sewage, pensioners’ gardens deluged by faecal matter and homes flooded as new houses put a strain on sewers in places such as Shipston, Newbold, Ilmington and Cherrington.