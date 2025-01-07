River Avon flood warning for Stratford, Welford, Barford and nearby villages

FLOOD warnings have been issued for the River Avon at Stratford, Welford, Barford, Alveston and Tiddington areas.

The Environment Agency warnings state that the river levels are rising following rainfall and snowmelt and flooding is expected.

“Consequently, flooding of property, roads and farmland is possible between 3pm and 9pm today (Tuesday),” the EA warning states.

The flood warning (in red) covering the centre of Stratford. Image: EA

“We expect flooding to affect properties and roads [in Stratford] in the Warwick Road, Tiddington Road, Bridgefoot, Waterside and Shipston Road area, Avonside, Saffron Walk, Stratford Racecourse area and Luddington Road areas.”

It added: “We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are actively checking river levels and the weather forecast.

“Please activate any property flood protection products you may have, such as flood barriers and air brick covers and move family, pets, possessions, valuables and cars to safety.

“Have a bag ready with vital items like medicines and insurance documents and call 999 if in immediate danger.”

Flooding is possible, according to the EA, at properties and roads in the Barford, Hampton Lucy, Alveston and Tiddington areas including Charlecote Park and caravan parks.

In the Welford area, the warning covers the Binton Road area and Mill Lane.