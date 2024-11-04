Right Rev Sophie Jelley will become Coventry and Warwickshire’s first female bishop

THE Right Rev Sophie Jelley has been appointed the new Bishop of Coventry, becoming the first woman to be given the role.

The announcement was made on Monday (4th November) by Downing Street after her nomination was approved by King Charles.

Bishop Sophie, who is currently the Suffragan Bishop of Doncaster, said: “I am really delighted to be called to serve as the next Bishop of Coventry. With its rich diversity of people and significant heritage of culture and industry, I know there will be great opportunities to join in sharing the story of God’s love with the people of Coventry and Warwickshire.

Bishop Sophie will start her new role in the spring.

“Over the past few months, I have enjoyed learning much about the inspiring ministries offered in urban and rural, traditional and pioneering contexts, among people of all ages and backgrounds. I so look forward to getting to know the people of the diocese across church, school, chaplaincy, and wider communities.”

She added: “The story of Coventry Cathedral, offering a message of forgiveness rather than revenge, has so much to offer our fractured world at this time. This gives me great hope for the future as we work together to build on this unique message of reconciliation and make Jesus known more widely.

“I will of course find it incredibly hard to leave Sheffield, the place where I have learned what it is to be a bishop for the church in today’s world. I trust that this has equipped me to be the Bishop that Coventry Diocese needs for the coming years as we work together in faith, hope and love, building safer, kinder communities.”

Bishop Sophie succeeds the Rt Revd Dr Christopher Cocksworth, who left the diocese a year ago to become the Dean of Windsor, and will be the tenth Bishop of Coventry since the modern diocese was established in 1918.

She grew up in Brighton before moving north to study theology and religious studies at the University of Leeds. She trained at Wycliffe Hall theological college where she gained an MPhil in theology from Oxford University and was ordained in 1997 in Bradford Cathedral.

Bishop Sophie has previously held roles in Uganda, Guildford, Chichester and Durham.

In December 2019, it was announced that she would be the next Bishop of Doncaster and she was consecrated in September 2020 at York Minster.

She is married to Chris, and they have three grown-up children.

As the new Bishop of Coventry, she will care for 201 parishes across Warwickshire and Coventry.

Bishop Sophie will begin her new role in spring 2025 following an installation service at Coventry Cathedral.