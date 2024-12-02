Redditch man arrested on suspicion of arson after fire at Johnson’s Coaches in Henley

A 29-YEAR-OLD from Redditch has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at Johnson’s Coaches in Henley which saw five coaches and six cars ablaze.

Warwickshire Police confirmed this afternoon (Monday) that the man was arrested at the depot, on Liveridge Hill, at 6.20am on Saturday (30th November).

A police spokesperson said he remained in custody.

They added: “At 1.36am on Saturday, 30th November, we were called to reports of a fire in Henley. Multiple coaches caught alight, as did six other cars parked in the vicinity.

“Fire services attended and extinguished the flames.”

As reported earlier today by the Herald, residents living close to the depot described hearing loud bangs from the site in the early hours of Saturday.

A spokesman for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 1.39am on Saturday 30th November to reports of a fire at Johnson’s Coach Travel Ltd in Henley-in-Arden.

“We had four appliances in attendance and, upon arrival, found five coaches well alight. Crews were at the scene for two hours and 20 minutes tackling the fire.”

Johnson’s Coaches said that despite the fire, it was business as usual.

A spokesperson said: “We are working as usual. Our senior management team will be releasing a statement with more information shortly.

"We are not looking at any cancellations, it is business as usual.”