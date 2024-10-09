Pressure on county council over traffic chaos sees work on Birmingham Road paused for Stratford Mop

MOUNTING pressure on the county council over the road chaos in Stratford has seen it decide to pause work on the Birmingham Road for the Mop.

After the recent nightmare congestion on the roads - added to by the faulty lights used on an emergency closure at the junction of Alcester Road and Masons Road at the weekend - a Warwickshire County Council spokesperson confirmed to the Herald today, Wednesday, it would take special measures for the Mop.

Runaway Mop rides lighting up the night sky in Rother Street in Stratford on Saturday night. Photo: Mark Williamson

The expected road closures for the weekend’s fun of the fair, kick in on Friday - and there was growing anxiety that no action had been announced by the council over its Birmingham Road project.

But a spokesperson said in response to questioning from the paper: “Good news. Just heard that we will be lifting traffic management ahead of the Mop - I can confirm that.”

In terms of the overall situation, he added: “We have no other works granted for the Alcester Road or Warwick Road, nor will we grant any planned works until this phase ends.

“However we could have emergencies as we had this week.”