Police appeal to find missing teenage girl from Wellesbourne

IMOGEN Nelson, 13, has been missing from her home in Wellesbourne since Tuesday morning (23rd July).

Imogen Nelson.

Imogen is described as a white girl, 5ft 3in tall with shoulder length blonde hair, freckles, and green eyes.

She is possibly wearing grey combat trousers with grey hoodie and white trainers.

If you see Imogen, contact us immediately on 999.

If you know where Imogen might be or can help find us, you can contact us citing Incident 269 of 23 July:

Online at warwickshire.police.uk/report

By phone on 101