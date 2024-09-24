Police appeal after man hit by ‘several vehicles’ on M40 in Warwickshire

A MAN was hit by several vehicles on the M40 on Saturday night (21st September).

Warwickshire Police said the pedestrian, who is in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his legs as they appealed for witnesses to the incident.

It happened at about 8pm on the northbound carriageway between junction 11 for Banbury and junction 12 for Gaydon.

Police want to know how the man came to be on the M40.

PC Craig Pearson, from the Warwickshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We’re currently carrying out enquiries to establish how the man came to be on the M40 and the exact circumstances leading up to the collisions.

“We believe a number of vehicles collided with him and others swerved to avoid him. It is also possible that someone might have collided with him without realising.

“If you were in the area at the time and have any information or dash cam footage that could help us with enquiries please get in touch.”

Anyone who has any information or footage which may assist this investigation can contact Warwickshire Police by visiting https://tinyurl.com/bdd88bvz or calling 101 quoting incident 363 of 21st September.