PM urged to meet mum of murdered Stratford footballer Cody Fisher in bid to improve nightclub safety

THERE is hope that a campaign to make it compulsory for nightclubs to have metal detectors and bleed kits could get government backing.

The Cody’s Law campaign was launched following the murder of Stratford Town footballer Cody Fisher at the Crane nightclub in Digbeth on Boxing Day 2022.

The 23 year-old was fatally stabbed on the dance floor.

His mother, Tracey, with support from the football club, has been campaigning to get legislation passed to improve security and safety at nightclubs and other venues.

The Cody’s Law campaign was raised at prime minister’s question time on Wednesday by Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella.

She called for urgent action to prevent future tragedies.

Manuela Perteghella MP.

In her first ever question at PMQs, Manuela told Sir Keir Starmer: “Next month marks two years since the heartbreaking murder of Cody Fisher, a young man from my constituency of Stratford-on-Avon.

“He was a talented footballer with a bright future, whose life was tragically cut short when he was stabbed in a nightclub in Birmingham.

“Cody's mother, Tracey, has been campaigning tirelessly for legislation in his memory, Cody's Law, which would require venues to have bleed kits and metal detectors.

“In the light of the government's commitment to tackling knife crime, will the prime minister meet with Tracey and me to discuss these vital proposals to better protect young people like Cody from the devastating impact of knife crime?”

In response, Sir Keir said: “I thank the honourable member for raising that tragic case, and I pay tribute to Tracey for her campaigning.

“I have met a number of families on the issue of bleed kits, so I know at first hand how important this is. We are taking measures in relation to knife crime, including banning the online sale of knives to make them less available, steering young people away from offending and implementing real penalties.

“I am happy to look at bleed kits, and I will make sure that Tracey gets a meeting with the relevant minister to hear more about what we are doing and to make her case.”

Cody Fisher. Photo: STFC

Following PMQs, Manuela added: “No family should have to go through the heartache that Cody’s family have had to. As the new government presses ahead with its plans to tackle knife crime across the country, it is important it seriously considers legislating for strict licensing conditions on late night venues ensuring the installation of metal detectors and bleed kits.”

Two men were found guilty of murdering Cody Fisher. Remy Gordon and Kami Carpenter had blamed each other for the stabbing, but were found guilty after a 10-week trial earlier this year.

Cody was attacked with a weapon which had been smuggled through security into the nightclub as part of a pre-planned “act of retribution” for a minor incident two days earlier.