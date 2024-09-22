Ploughing on through the summer and into autumn in Studley

IT was almost time to say goodbye to summer but not without the annual Forest of Arden Agricultural Society Ploughing and Hedging Match held near Studley last Sunday which attracted record numbers of contestants not seen since before Covid.

The Forest of Arden Agricultural Society Ploughing and Hedging Match was held at Station Field in Studley last Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson

And, it was also time to step down for Sue Westmacott who is retiring as ploughing match secretary after 35 years.

The event - held at Station Field, The Slough, Studley - brings together agricultural heritage, tradition and the sowing of new beginnings as younger generations are now becoming involved in this late September celebration of farming in the fields of south Warwickshire which continue to feed the community.