Picture special - Hundreds cheer on charity tractor run through south Warwickshire

HUNDREDS took to the streets in Stratford, Shipston and villages to cheer on a festive charity tractor run.

More than 50 tractors and trucks decked in fairy lights made their way from Lower Quinton to Admington on Saturday evening [30th November].

Organiser Ulrike ‘Ully’ Dale, whose grandson Reece was born with a cleft lip and palate, said she was “overwhelmed” by the response, describing it as “brilliant” and “fantastic”.

Reece, who lives in Meon Vale, was born with a cleft lip, bilateral palate, gum notch and affected nose.

The procession of tractors and commercial vehicles made its way through Stratford under the Christmas lights on Saturday evening helping to raise money for the Cleft Lip and Palate Association (CLAPA). Photo: Mark Williamson

The 26-month-old had two operations before his first birthday and will need more surgery including a bone graft when he’s older.

He’s also likely to need long-term speech and language therapy.

The aim of the charity run is to raise awareness, as well as funds for the Cleft Lip and Palate Association (CLAPA).

Part of the proceeds will also go to Prostate Cancer UK.

This is the second tractor and truck run Ully and family have run – last year they raised just under £4,200 for CLAPA.

This year’s Go Fund Me page total is already double last year’s, at £3,000, and added to funds from the collection buckets, this year’s effort looks set to beat last time’s total.

The three-hour procession called at Meon Vale, Long Marston, Welford and Luddington before heading through Stratford town centre and then on to Ettington and Pillerton Priors, Oxhill, Whatcote, Fulready, Halford, Tredington, Shipston, Darlingscott and Ilmington.

Ully said: “There were crowds at every single village and coming through Stratford’s Bridge Street, there were people on both sides of the road.

“The atmosphere was amazing, as they were all cheering us on and seeing the delight on kids’ faces in the crowd was just wonderful.”

She added: “Although we couldn’t take Reece with us on the actual tractor, as you have to be 13 or over for insurance, he sat on his own little tractor in the crowd and was so excited he was jumping up and down.”

Despite being exhausted after months of prep, Ully says the popular tractor and truck run will be back again next year.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com and search on ‘Charity Christmas Tractor Truck Run 2024’

Volunteer Shelley Robinson collected money from onlookers as the procession of tractors and commercial vehicles went through Stratford on Saturday evening. Photo: Mark Williamson