Picture special - 25 images from the Moreton Show 2024

A FARM-TASTIC line-up of all things country made this year’s Moreton Show a resounding success.

The weather stayed fine as thousands of visitors flocked to the showground on Saturday to watch and take part in agricultural attractions including show jumping, arena eventing, Pony Club relays, a Shetland pony Grand National, side-saddle demo and a heavy horse parade.

Entertainment for every age group ranged from a dog show to find the best looking and most obedient pooches through to terrier racing, sheep shearing to a children’s trail and vintage tractors.