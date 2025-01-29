Clifford Chambers & Milcote Parish Council is in search of a new clerk.

The part-time paid position has arisen after the last clerk, Debbie Woodliffe, quit in October, along with the then chair, Jonathan Tribe, and two other councillors.

Bad feeling had been running at the council for some time with accusations of mismanagement and bullying. Disputes worsened following a negative audit report, which culminated with the clerk and councillors to walk out during a council meeting.

Since then the new chair, Cllr Jason Morris, and existing councillors have forged ahead, despite being locked out of the parish council bank account in the wake of the walkouts.

Temporary finance officer, Cllr Wendy Harrison, said: “We wanted to advertise the vacant clerk position in the Herald but we can’t pay for anything up-front at the moment while we await the transfer of signatories on our bank account.

“The whole council would like to extend our gratitude for the patience of all those who are awaiting their payments for outstanding invoices from last year, whilst this frustrating interruption to service is resolved.”

She continued: “This is a new dawn for the parish council. We represent a unique, vibrant and welcoming community with a rich history, and are hoping to find a new parish clerk that reflects our values and enthusiasm.”

Anyone interested in the position should email chair Jason Morris at jay.morris@cliffordchambers-pc.gov.uk in the first instance.