Overnight road closures start next week on A46 around Stratford

OVERNIGHT road closures will start on the A46 from next week as safety improvement work is carried out by National Highways.

The work, which is being carried out in three phases, includes improvements to the bends and junctions between Oversley Mill roundabout and Marraway roundabout (where the A46 meets the Warwick Road).

Highways England added: “We'll be replacing the roadside signage to ensure road users are better informed of the road layout, and that the bends and junctions are signed throughout.

The Oversley Green junction on the A46. Photo: Mark Williamson

“Our work will also include the renewal of road markings and road studs. We’ll also carry out small sections of resurfacing.”

Two information events are being held by Highways England tomorrow (Wednesday) between 9am and 1pm, and Thursday, between 1pm and 5pm, at the Maybird Centre on Birmingham Road to allow people to find out more about the scheme.

The road closures will be Monday to Friday, from 8pm to 6am, starting on Monday, 3rd February between the Oversley Mill roundabout and Shottery roundabout. This will run until 24th February.

From 25th February to 28th February, the overnight closures will be between the Shottery roundabout and Bishopton roundabout.

And from 3rd March to 19th March -the A46 will be closed between Bishopton roundabout and Marraway roundabout.

National Highways project manager, David Winwood, said: “Safety is our number one priority and we are always monitoring and reviewing our roads. As a result, we are replacing the signage here to ensure road users are better informed of the road layout, and that the bends and junctions are clearly signed throughout.

“To ensure the safety of both our workers and road users, we will need to carry out some phased closures while these improvements are carried out.

“We are keen to ensure people know about the closures and the improvements we are making. So we will be on hand for two days at the Maybird Shopping Park and would invite local people to come and see us to find out more.”