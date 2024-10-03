Outrage after duck shot with crossbow bolt in south Warwickshire village

There was outrage over the cruel shooting of a female duck with a crossbow at the weekend.

The duck had been shot while in the pond at Lower Quinton.

Resident Ben Pate spotted the duck on Sunday afternoon and raised the alarm by sharing a photo on Facebook.

The distressed bird was still alive but was trying to remove the bolt that was struck through its wing to no avail.

Alice and Clara Byrd launched a rescue mission and used a paddleboard to reach the duck and bring it to dry land. It was then taken to the Vale Wildlife Hospital, near Tewkesbury, but sadly it could not be helped and was humanely put to sleep.

Parish councillor Andrew Smith said: “Sorry to report that it was too badly injured and had to be put down.

“Thank you to Clara and Alice in particular and all the others who rallied round the pond to support.”

He added: “Quinton Parish Council have been in contact with police.”

There was much unease in the village that someone would use a crossbow in such a fashion, and a determination that the culprit needed to be caught.

Samantha Renee commented: “Not only is it sad someone’s done this to this innocent animal, but also that they are going around the village with a crossbow! So much for letting the kids play out and about.”

Alexandra Chelerah added: “It is absolutely unbelievable this happened in our beautiful village, hopefully we locate the culprit and they learn from their actions that it is unacceptable.”

Meanwhile Caroline Sand worried it was the work of “psychopaths in training”.

And Huw Cooper added: “We all hope that those responsible for this are identified and face the consequences.”

Under the Crossbows Act 1987, adults over the age of 18 can legally own crossbows; but must be 21 to shoot one, unless under the supervision of someone older. However even if people meet the age requirements, the guidance adds that they cannot carry the weapon “without reasonable excuse” or shoot one in a public space or any private place without permission. Penalties include prison terms of up to four years.

There have been calls on the law on crossbows to be reconsidered following the suspected triple murder of Carol Hunt, wife of BBC racing commentator John Hunt, and their two daughters Hannah and Louise in July this year.