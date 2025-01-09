THE whole Stratford community has been united in raising an extra special New Year cheer to the announcement that Cyril Bennis has been awarded the British Empire Medal.

Cyril heard the good news last Friday (3rd January) in an official letter which said: “His Majesty The King has been graciously pleased to award you an honorary British Empire Medal (BEM). This honour is conferred on you by His Majesty in recognition of your services to the community in Stratford-upon-Avon.”

Currently visiting family in the States with his American-born wife Roxanne, Cyril immediately contacted the Herald to ask us to share the good news.

It was more than just swans taking an interest in swan warden Cyril Bennis? new bike as he took it for a spin alongside the Avon in Stratford yesterday (Wednesday). Photo: Mark Williamson C2/1/22/1086.

Thousands of well-wishers responded to our initial story on the Herald website to heap praise and congratulations on the former mayor and community stalwart who is well known for caring for the area’s swans and other wildlife.

Talking to the Herald, Cyril said he was overwhelmed by the accolade and the response: “It’s an exciting day and beyond my wildest dreams, the greatest honour I could imagine.

“I’ve been so touched by everyone’s congratulations, it shows how united we are. It’s lovely and I’m truly gobsmacked,” he said.

Modestly, Cyril continued: “It takes teamwork. We have a wonderful community and wonderful people in Stratford who help with the challenges of looking after the wildlife, they are so helpful and observant – they are the eyes and ears of our community.”

Cyril grew up in Ireland and is an Irish citizen, and although he understood as long as two years ago that he was in line for the BEM, his nationality meant the UK had to ask for the Irish government for permission to give him the honour.

“It’s been a long wait – I’m one of only 14 Irish people to be given an honour. It’s been amazing to have it finally confirmed.”

Coincidentally, Cyril is King Charles’ birthday twin, with both born on 14th of November 1948, making them 76.

Stratford?s swan warden Cyril Bennis with one of the dead swans found near Lucy?s Mill in recent days. Photo: Mark Williamson S106/11/21/5819.

Sharing a recollection from his childhood, Cyril said: ”Growing up in Limerick, my mother, bless her, would always say to me, ‘If you were in London, at Buckingham Palace, Her Majesty would give you a present’ because of the shared birthday. I always remembered that and so during one of Prince Charles’ visits to Stratford I reminisced about my mother’s little story. Charles said, ‘Oh, I’d love to invite you to Highgrove.’ But unfortunately, then Diana sadly passed away, and the whole thing went down the tube.”

It’s unlikely that the King will confer the honour on Cyril in person – usually BEMs are given out locally. In Warwickshire, that would be done by the county’s Lord Lieutenant, Tim Cox, at a date yet to be confirmed.

It is also his mother that Cyril credits for his strong community spirit.

“My mother would always say ‘put something back into the community’, and anything I learned, it’s from her.

“And getting the BEM is greatest honour I could ever, ever, ever have imagined – besides getting married to Roxanne!”

Cyril has got stuck into helping in the Stratford community around 48 years ago when he came here to work at the then Hilton Hotel (now the Crowne Plaza).

“I joined the management team with Hilton International in 1977. I met Roxanne when she was over in Stratford when she came over for a sabbatical from the University in Colorado, where she was studying English and loved Shakespeare. It was love at first sight,” explained Cyril.

However, Cyril has not always been totally praised.

Swan warden Cyril Bennis is very concerned about the future of Cox?s Island in Stratford-upon-Avon. . Photo: Mark Williamson C10/2/21/2675.

He explained: “I got involved in local politics as a councillor for about 15 years, including being mayor, and I loved every minute of it. Not everyone liked me and even now I get my I get my fair share of criticism, but that’s what it is.”

But there is of course one group of feathered friends who are forever indebted to Cyril for five decades’ worth of dedication – the area’s swans.

As the warden of Avon Swan Rescue Cyril is passionate about helping the majestic birds maintain their presence in the area after their numbers were almost completely wiped out in the late-1970s.

“Around 45 years ago there were no swans on the river at Stratford the famous flock had almost completely disappeared,” said Cyril. “Local people, including the then Herald owner Ken Boyden, helped to build the swan reserve, which opened in 1981. And I was involved with the swan management committee from the start.

“We’ve faced a lot of challenges on the river, and things have changed since then – including social media – with our wonderful community helping to keep us informed.

“Looking after wildlife, helping it along the way, to let nature take its course and thrive is what it’s all about,” added Cyril.

