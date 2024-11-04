THERE were some fast finish times in this year’s Stratford’s Big 10k and half marathon which took place last Sunday against a backdrop of a clear blue sky and warm temperatures which helped competitors record many personal best performances.

The race was scheduled for September but postponed due to flooding on certain parts of the course near Lucy’s Mill so race organisers - Tempo Events - moved the date back and conditions couldn’t have been better.

The Stratford 10k on Sunday. Photo: Iain Duck

“The weather was amazing,” said Sarah Bland of Tempo Events. “We were very blessed with glorious conditions and because the route is fairly flat we saw some very good times at the finish line. There were 830 runners in the 10k and 530 in the half marathon and some of the 10k runners were back within 30 minutes.”

Both groups of runners follow a similar route which takes in The Greenway, the Mickleton Road, Milcote before a return journey brings them back along Bancroft Gardens and the Royal Shakespeare Theatre and eventually the finish line on the Recreation Ground not far from the bandstand.

“It was pretty frenetic at times because after the start of the race we had to get to the finish line before the first runners arrived and there were some great performances from Stratford Athletic Club. Stratford is a lovely town to run in and very scenic in most parts,” Sarah said.

Once again the sponsors for this year’s event was Lodders Solicitors and money raised on the day was donated to the charity partner of Tempo Events - The Time Out Group - which supports families with special needs children.