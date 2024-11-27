New Londis store to open in former butcher’s building in Stratford

THERE’S an expression in Punjabi about pushing water up a hill.

It’s about trying to achieve a goal despite having to struggle; if you keep trying the water will eventually flow.

Jeet Bansi will soon have the water flowing at his new business in Stratford. He is preparing to expand the family business with the opening of Londis Brookside Road on 30th November.

He already runs the Meon Vale Londis, where he is based. It’s a joint venture Jeet has undertaken with his business partner, Swarn Singh, and it’s seen the complete refurbishment of the shop which until recently was Hilliers Butchers whose former owner Lee Hillier retired in September.

Jeet told the Herald: “The shop has been completely gutted to make it fit for purpose.

“Meon Vale Londis is a successful business with a growing demographic and we do get customers from Stratford. We will replicate this in Londis Brookside Road – there’s already been a lot of interest.

The new Londis is in Brookside Road, Stratford. Image: Mark Williamson

“Our mantra is choice, price, service. I’m very excited about this new venture but there’s still a lot to be done.

“We have an expression about pushing water up a hill, but if you keep doing it the water will flow.”

He’s taken the leasehold on the site and has pledged to stock the everyday essentials that people want from a convenience store. There will be a fine balance of products at a reasonable price as he is conscious about the cost of living crisis and wants to give people value for money.

“There used to be a butcher here so we will keep it local and get our meat from Barry the Butcher,” Jeet said. “There’s fresh fruit, food, beers, wines and spirits, food to go and curry dishes.

“We are a small family business and get our supplies from Londis and we also have substantial supplies at Meon Vale.”

There are plans to expand further in the future. Jeet already has some sites in mind but for the time being the focus is on Londis Brookside Road, where there will be job opportunities – he’s looking for staff who would fit the reputation established at Meon Vale.

“I want to work with local businesses in the area like Tiffin Takeaway and nearby hairdressers because there’s a lot we can do together,” Jeet said.

With just over a week to go until the scheduled opening, Jeet and Swarn have decided to go with a soft launch. The thinking behind the decision makes sense because, like any new or revamped business, the advantage of a soft launch is that it allows time to iron out any issues that occur.

“It gives us a chance to see how things go and when we’re happy we’ve got it right we’ll have a big opening in the new year,” Jeet said.