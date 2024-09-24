New group will be digging into Stratford’s past

FOR those interested in getting their hands on history, a newly formed archaeological society could be the key to unlocking a journey into Stratford’s past.

South Warwickshire Archaeological Society (SWAS) was created month and is already involved in an exciting project at the historic Ettington Park Hotel.

New archaeological group is digging into Stratford's past.

Julian Amos and Lee Baylis, joint founders, said they are on the lookout for new members to join them as they travel back in time to explore the wealth of archaeological sites waiting to be discovered and preserved for generations to come.