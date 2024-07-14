New gastro pub in Stratford is serving pints despite not having planning permission

A NEW pub is usually cause for great excitement when so many have closed down – but the latest addition to the Stratford scene has run into fierce opposition after operating for four months without planning permission.

The Cask N Tandoor – billed as an Indian gastro pub – sits in the grounds of the Burnside Hotel in Shottery and is the latest addition to its Church Lane site. Hotel owner Rakesh Singh got planning permission for a new building to replace a timber shed, but what has appeared is wildly different. The permission was for two extra en suite bedrooms for the hotel and a plant room. What has actually materialised on site is a building more than twice the area – the footprint going from 54 sq.m to 117 sq.m – and with the pub replacing the bedrooms. It has also got an outdoor terrace leading up to Shottery Brook.

A bid for retrospective planning permission has been made to Stratford District Council and that has triggered a range of criticisms about what’s happened, including from the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, Stratford Town Council and nearby residents.