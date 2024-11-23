New food store has plans to open on Stratford’s Maybird Centre

A NEW foodstore has applied to open at the Maybird Centre, in Stratford.

Plans have been submitted by The Food Warehouse to alter the layout of Unit K – between Asda Living and Hotel Chocolat.

The business is part of the Iceland chain and offers its products, without thrills, in a warehouse space.

According to the firm’s corporate message this gives “customers the ability to buy in bulk and take advantage of some fantastic savings.

“These premium quality product lines are also complimented by a limited general merchandise offer that benefits regular shoppers.”

Products include frozen and chilled food, large pack groceries and general merchandise.

It says stores offer “exclusive products, bigger choice in food and homeware, bigger packs and even bigger deals.”

The firm has branches nearby in Coventry and Banbury.

It has applied to Stratford District Council to alter the unit, last used by New Look, which closed last year, for its needs.

Meanwhile, Burger King, which is returning to the Maybird site, has started recruiting staff. The Herald was told the fastfood restaurant was likely to open in the new year.