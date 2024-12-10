New dates agreed for Stratford Christmas market after Storm Darragh cancellation

STRATFORD’S Christmas market will run for two extra days after Storm Darragh caused the cancellation of the original dates.

Stratford District Council and Stratford Town Council said this morning (Tuesday) that the market will take place this weekend (14th-15th December) as planned as well as the following weekend (21st-22nd December).

However, the new dates will see the market restricted to Waterside and Henley Street - Bridge Street will not be closed to traffic.

Last weekend’s market - as well as other events in the district - was cancelled as strong winds felled trees and caused damage across the country.

Stratford-upon-Avon Christmas market in Bridge Street.

However, it left Christmas shoppers with only two days to visit Stratford for the market and the potential for overcrowding and traffic congestion in town. Coach companies had been posting on social media that they had rearranged cancelled visits to Stratford market for the 14th-15th December.

The market was split over two weekends this year to avoid the overcrowding and traffic jams which were seen at the 2023 market.

It means that this weekend, road closures in Bridge Street and Waterside will go ahead as planned. Motorists are warned that High Street will be one-way towards the Barclays roundabout and there will be no parking on High Street and Union Street.

Sheep Street will be open, but Hostile Vehicle Mitigation (HVM) measures will be in place adjacent to Waterside.

The councils are urging visitors arriving by car to head for Stratford’s Park & Ride in Bishopton. Normal charges will apply.