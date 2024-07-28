New country club brings young people together in south Warwickshire

A NEW club for young people who live in the countryside hopes to reduce feelings of isolation and loneliness.

People aged between 18 and 35 are being invited to join the free get-togethers which are organised by Daisy Fossett and her brother Leo, who’ve called their joint creation Country Club Socials. They have just hosted their second event which was aimed at helping young people living in rural areas make new friends.

Country Club Socials’ members will meet around a fire-pit with Daisy and Leo Fossett, with camels possibly looking in. Photo: Mark Williamson

Daisy said: “I’m 25 and recently went to a young farmers’ party and felt ancient because everyone else was 16. For many young people in the countryside there’s nothing to do and Leo and I started talking about this and decided to do something about it ourselves.