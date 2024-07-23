New aerial video shows Stratford nature reserve as new management announced

A COMPANY has been appointed to manage Stratford’s new nature reserve.

Trust Nature Services Ltd has been contracted look after the long-term management of Stratford Local Nature Reserve, which was created along the banks of the Avon by the Riverside Project.

Stratford Town Trust and Stratford District Council, which own the land, said the firm, which a subsidiary of Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, will also manage the conservation volunteers – there are around 35 at the moment with an aim to grow this number.

Sara Aspley, chief executive at Stratford Town Trust, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with the team at Warwickshire Wildlife Trust who will be instrumental in helping us to manage the site over the long-term.

The nature serves from the air. Photo: Stratford Town Trust

“Their experience in protecting wildlife and wild places will aid the conservation of the existing biodiversity of the site and contribute to its future enhancement.

“They will also be leading our volunteer working parties, playing a vital role in involving and engaging communities to improve health and wellbeing.”

Cllr Susan Juned (Lib Dem), leader of Stratford District Council, said: “The appointment of Warwickshire Wildlife Trust will ensure that this area is properly managed and supported to provide local communities with an area of high-quality green space as well as protecting wildlife habitats, whilst helping us in enhancing the biodiversity within the district.”

Last year, the northern area of the 71-acre site was designated a local nature reserve and a 30-year management plan was created for the reserve, which aims to enhance the habitats as well as increase and preserve biodiversity.

Karl Curtis, director of nature reserves from Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, said: “We are looking forward to working in partnership to assist in the management of the Stratford Local Nature Reserve. This is a key part of our work in identifying important habitats to enhance and conserve and to bring wildlife back. This is an important contribution to ensuring 30 per cent of the county is in recovery for nature by 2030 and given its proximity to the town and to local schools, the site will welcome everyone as well as a place for people to take positive action for wildlife in their local environment.”

To find out about volunteering, visit www.stratfordtowntrust.co.uk.